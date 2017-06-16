DUCK! Creative rescuers save 12 young lives

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University police and East Lansing firefighters came together in to pull off a close quarters rescue Thursday night and we had the only news crew there as it all went down.

“The MSU officer came up with a brilliant plan, he took his K-9 water bowl and we duct taped that to our pike pole,” said one problem-solving firefighter.

A dozen lives hung in the balance as officers and fire crews huddled together for a rescue like one they’d never faced before.

“I’ve been with the department for 16 years, this is the first time I’ve ever saved any ducklings,” added one veteran first responder.

That’s right, a dozen ducklings followed their mom right into a storm drain.

“We were able to fish them out with the water dish and chase them out of the pipe,” said another rescuer.

It wasn’t easy.

In fact, one of the feathered friends lead police on a tense chase.

One rescuer described the drama. “Mom had already taken off but they went to the woods and started to chirp at each other and they all gathered together so hopefully the mom will come back for them.”

This just goes to show that to “protect and serve” means more than just helping people.