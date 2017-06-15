U.S. Army celebrates 242nd birthday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Flag Day today and that’s a perfect day to celebrate the Army’s birthday.

It’s a time to recognize the hard work, effort and sacrifice of those who are currently serving and have served in the past.

The 242nd birthday of the United States Army was honored and celebrated at a Lansing recruiting office today.

Part of the tradition is for the oldest and youngest soldier in the formation to cut the cake.

Organizers say they are proud of all who protect our nation.

“We’re one of the more professional militarys that have been in existence that long,” said battalion commander Lt. Col. Charles Cogger. “There has been a lot of hard work and sacrifice over those 242 years and it’s also a time to recognize all that hard work and effort by all those civilians and soldiers over the years.”

Governor Snyder also issued a proclamation naming June 14, 2017 as “Army Day”.