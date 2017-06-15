This Morning: Learn about the ‘Habi Kids Build Club’

(WLNS) — The Capital Region Habitat Young Professionals chapter has launched a new program to teach Capital area kids how to work with their hands.

The Habi Kids Build Club is a one hour workshop where elementary-aged students can work on various construction projects including bird houses and mailboxes.

A main aspect of HYP’s mission is to provide mentorship to children through advocacy and engagement opportunities.

The workshops are held on the third Saturday of every month at the Habitat Capital Region Office on Benjamin Dr in Lansing.

The next Habi Kids workshop is Saturday June 17.

Click here for more information, and to sign up your student!

