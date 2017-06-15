New Delhi woman sues Uber, says execs portrayed her as liar

DETROIT (AP) – A New Delhi woman who was raped by an Uber driver in 2014 is suing the company for a second time, alleging that Uber executives got her private medical records and made false statements that she fabricated the attack.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in a California federal court seeks unspecified damages.

It’s another in a long string of potential image problems for the ride-hailing company, whose CEO took a leave of absence earlier this week after an investigation found a dysfunctional culture that allowed sexual harassment.

The new lawsuit says Uber executives falsely portrayed the woman as a liar who made up the rape in collusion with a competitor. But the driver was convicted of rape and sentenced to life in prison. The first lawsuit was settled in 2015.

