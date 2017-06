CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – There’s no Secretary of State office in Charlotte right now but folks there will get a chance to do get their business taken care of today and tomorrow without having to leave town.

The Secretary of State is bringing its mobile office to the Charlotte Community Library.

People can do everything from renewing licenses or plate tabs, get duplicate titles, register to vote and sign-up to be an organ donor.

The mobile office will be open from noon to 6 p.m. today and Friday.