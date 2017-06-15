Michigan satisfied with part-time Legislature petition form

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s elections bureau is satisfied with the form of a ballot petition to make the Legislature part-time.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, a likely gubernatorial candidate who is spearheading the drive, said Thursday the secretary of state is recommending that the Board of State Canvassers approve the petition form. A state spokesman confirms that election officials think it meets technical requirements in state law.

A board meeting scheduled for last week had been delayed due to questions over whether the petition fully lists all sections of the constitution that would be abrogated. The board likely will meet next week.

Calley says “thousands” of voter signatures are being collected every day “despite opposition from people within the entrenched system.”

About 315,000 valid signatures are needed to make the November 2018 ballot.

