“Jo Jo” Pet Of The Day June 15

By Published:

Meet ‘Jo Jo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jo Jo is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a big, goofy, fun guy. Jo Jo would like an active home because he loves to play, snuggle and eat. His background is a mystery but the oddest things can make him nervous so he could use some confidence training. Jo Jo loves other dogs so he’d appreciate having a canine buddy in his forever home. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. To learn more about Jo Jo contact the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s