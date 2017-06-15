UPDATE: Flipped semi-truck blocks SB US-127

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.) – The semi-truck crash has been cleared on US-127 and traffic is now moving at posted speeds.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It is expected that traffic will again be restored soon on a portion of southbound US-127 after a semi-truck crashed this morning.

The truck flipped on its side just past Saginaw Street just after 4 a.m.

It took about two hours to get it upright and off the roadway.

The southbound lanes remain shutdown at the Saginaw Street exit.

Police recommend you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

We’ll update this story when the road is reopened.