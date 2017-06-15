Family: Michigan native shot multiple times in chest, arm

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Relatives of a Michigan native who was shot during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington say he’s in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

Matt Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. Police killed the gunman.

Mika’s family released a statement Thursday saying Mika suffered “massive trauma,” needs breathing assistance and will need more surgery. He’s in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital.

The family says Mika “is lucky to be alive.” They credit first responders, his medical team and his “fighting spirit and grit.”

Mika is a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg. He’s now director of government relations for Tyson Foods Washington, D.C., office. He’s worked for the company for more than six years.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s