Family: Michigan native shot multiple times in chest, arm

DETROIT (AP) – Relatives of a Michigan native who was shot during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington say he’s in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

Matt Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. Police killed the gunman.

Mika’s family released a statement Thursday saying Mika suffered “massive trauma,” needs breathing assistance and will need more surgery. He’s in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital.

The family says Mika “is lucky to be alive.” They credit first responders, his medical team and his “fighting spirit and grit.”

Mika is a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg. He’s now director of government relations for Tyson Foods Washington, D.C., office. He’s worked for the company for more than six years.