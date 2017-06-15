Brighton car dealer exposes panhandler scammer

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – A Brighton car dealership is taking panhandling problems into their own hands in a big way.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Brighton Honda placed a sign out front to inform passersby that a man who often begs for money by the dealership is really a scammer.

The dealership is on Grand River near I-96 and the Hilton Road intersection.

The sign stated man was offered a full time job at $10/hour and he responded that he made more money than anybody there and did not want the job.

The sign further instructs individuals to donate to a more worthy cause.

Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

More from WHMI: Brighton Honda Warns Community About Panhandling Scam

