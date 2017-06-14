Students in Michigan 4th in world to fix potholes with robot

By Published:

OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) – A team of four middle-schoolers from southeast Michigan is winning awards for a robot designed to fix potholes.

Berkley School District spokeswoman Jessica Stilger tells the Oakland Press that Team Equalizer won first place in May at the State Robofest contest in Lawrence Technological University.

The team went on to win fourth place this month at the World Robofest competition in Florida.

The team is made up of Norup Middle School seventh-graders Max Fagenson and Izzy Jansen, and eighth-graders Ellie Haenick and Max Rontal.

Silger says the students were assigned to solve real-world problems with a robot. The students’ research included studying injury and mortality rates of highway workers who fix crumbling roads.

A national transportation research group ranks Michigan’s roads as fourth worst in the nation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s