OVERNIGHT: Lansing teen shot; search on for suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A teenager is inside a local hospital today recovering after being shot inside a home last night.

It all unfolded on the north side of Lansing at a house on the 900 block of North Walnut Street.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting shortly before 10:00 p.m.

When they got there they found the 16-year old injured from at least one gun shot.

Details are limited this morning but police confirm they believe this was not a random act of violence.

We’re working to find out how serious the victim’s injuries are and if police have any suspects.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.