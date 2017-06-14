Old-school typewriters attract new generation of fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The vintage typewriter is making a comeback with a new generation of fans gravitating to machines that once gathered dust.

From public “type-ins” at bars to street poets selling personalized, typewritten poems, typewriters are emerging as popular items as aficionados hunt for the latest finds in thrift stores, online auction sites and antique shops.

John Lewis, a typewriter repairman who has operated an Albuquerque shop for four decades, says he hasn’t seen business like this in years.

All of the original manufacturers are out of business or have been bought out and become entirely different companies so fans are searching everywhere to save old typewriters.

A new documentary on typewriters featuring Tom Hanks and John Mayer is set for release later this summer.