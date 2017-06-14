Michigan mom makes plea: Send my kid to college

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan woman wants to send her daughter to college – and she’s not afraid to beg.

Lori Truex began standing on a busy street corner in Battle Creek this week with a handmade plea for donations. Kendall Truex has been accepted to Michigan State University but needs $24,000.

Truex tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that she’ll share her daughter’s high school and community college transcripts and her Michigan State admission letter. Her sign says Kendall is a 4.0 student.

Truex says she drives a school bus, and her husband works in a factory. She says soliciting money for her daughter is out of her “comfort zone” but “you do what you have to do for your kids.”

Kendall says her mom is an “inspiration.”

