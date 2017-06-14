“Libby” Pet Of The Day June 14

Meet “Libby”, our Pet Of The Day today. Libby is an 8-year-old “All-American” breed female. She’s a mix and has quite a few breeds in her family tree. Libby is very sweet and a little shy since she lost her home through no fault of hers. She knows her basic commands and will be proud to show you how well she can sit, stay and down. Libby is a solid 48 pounds and would be a wonderful senior addition to your home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Abby by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement