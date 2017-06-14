Former Michigan Legislature aide among Virginia shooting victims

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Among the five people shot this morning on an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field was a man with ties to mid-Michigan.

Matt Mika, a former legislative aide to State Representative Dave Palsrok, was wounded during practice for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

He is being treated in a local hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Mika was serving as a volunteer coach.

Mika is currently Director of Government Relations for Tyson Foods.

According to his LinkedIn page he has been in that position for six years.

From 2007 until 2009 he was senior legislative assistant for Rep. Tim Walberg.

He is a 2001 graduate of Adrian College and earned a Master’s Degree in 2004 from Western Michigan University.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.