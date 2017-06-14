FLAG DAY: Are you flying Old Glory today?

(WLNS) – It’s been 240 years to the day since the United States of America adopted the “Stars and Stripes” as its official flag.

We’ve added 37 stars since then but the U.S. flag has remained mostly unchanged over the centuries.

In 1916 a national “Flag Day” was created to celebrate Old Glory.

Plenty of people fly the flag outside their homes year-round while others put it out on patriotic holidays.

This is a good time to brush up on the basics of flag etiquette.

– It should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.

– When the flag is hung vertically on a wall, window or door the Union (blue) should be to the observer’s left. When the flag is hung either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the Union (blue field) should be to the observer’s left.

– The custom is to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open, but it may be lit and displayed at night upon special occasions to produce a patriotic effect.

– The flag should not be dipped to any person or thing.

– The flag should not be displayed on a float except from a staff, nor draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle.

– When the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Your local VFW or Boy Scouts can assist you with that.