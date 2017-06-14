Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Janosha Tyreak Riley has a felony warrant for assault out of Jackson. Riley is a black male, 17, 5’8″ and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robert John Brown has a felony warrant for sex assault out of Lansing. Brown is a white male, 25, 5’7″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Julius Gayden has a felony warrant for sex assault out of Lansing. Gayden is a black male, 30, 5’5″ and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Attempt to identify:

On the evening of Tuesday, May 23, a fire broke out in a business in the 3000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. An apology note was placed on the front door by an unidentified male. If you recognize this person or have any information on this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

