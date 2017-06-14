Community town hall to focus on heroin, prescription opioids

DETROIT (AP) – A community town hall on the heroin and opioid prescription problem will be held in Detroit.

Organizers say the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wayne State University’s Law School.

Risks associated with opioid use and addiction will be addressed. Health professionals, pharmacists, first responders, community members, educators and students, and members of faith-based groups are encouraged to attend.

Opioids include heroin, prescription opioids, and nonpharmaceutical fentanyl.

Participants are expected to include the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Detroit police, state police and Wayne County prosecutor’s office.