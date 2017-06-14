Community town hall to focus on heroin, prescription opioids

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A community town hall on the heroin and opioid prescription problem will be held in Detroit.

Organizers say the event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wayne State University’s Law School.

Risks associated with opioid use and addiction will be addressed. Health professionals, pharmacists, first responders, community members, educators and students, and members of faith-based groups are encouraged to attend.

Opioids include heroin, prescription opioids, and nonpharmaceutical fentanyl.

Participants are expected to include the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Detroit police, state police and Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s