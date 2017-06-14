UPDATE: Congressman, 3 others shot at Virginia softball field, MI Congressmen unhurt

UPDATE (8:55 a.m.) – Two Michigan Congressmen were at the shooting scene this morning and are unhurt. Congressmen Mike Bishop and John Moolenaar were at the ball field when a single gunman opened fire, wounding at least four people. 6 News has talked to staffmembers for both Congressmen and will have updates shortly.

(WLNS) – Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana has been shot, along with three other people, at a softball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

The four were in a dugout during practice for the upcoming annual Congressional softball.

It is also reported that two police officers are also among the wounded.

Rep. Scalise appeared to be alert and conscious as he was taken from the field, reportedly with a hip wound.

Rep. Scalise is the Republican House Majority Whip and is considered well-liked in Congress, according the CBS News.

It is reported the gunman fired as many as fifty shots into the dugout, although some witnesses say they heard as many as 100 shots.

Police say they have a suspect is custody but have not released any information about the suspect.

