AG Schuette expected to announce more charges in Flint water

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State Attorney General Bill Schuette will deliver an update on the investigation today and is expected to announce new criminal charges.

No names have been released related to the new charges but according to the Michigan Information and Research Service the public will hear some recognizable names today.

Schuette announced a first round of charges in April of last year, filing 18 counts against three defendants.

One of those charges has since been dropped against Mike Glasgow who ran the Flint water treatment plant in 2014.

Then in July Schuette announced 18 more criminal charges against six then current and former employees at the DEQ and the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a third round of charges four more officials were named, ncluding former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose.

That brings the total number of defendants to 13.

The attorney general will hold a news conference to announce the newest charges this morning at 11 a.m. from Flint.