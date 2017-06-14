2 runaway teens in Midland County still missing

Published: Updated:
(Photo: Midland County Sheriff's Office)

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two teens who have been missing since Friday in Midland County.

Rafael Orta Vazquez and Hallie Jo Toner are 13 years old. The Midland County sheriff’s office believes they ran away together from their homes in Jasper Township.

Friends and family have been distributing fliers about the pair as far away as Lansing. In Shepherd, about eight miles from Jasper Township, police Chief Luke Sawyer says “surrounding communities need to do everything” to help the families.

Rafael and Hallie Jo are students at St. Louis Middle School.

Anyone with information can call (989) 839-6466.

