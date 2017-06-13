State debuts redesigned lighthouse license plate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan is well-known for the dozens of lighthouses that have been guiding Great Lakes mariners for decades.

Now the State of Michigan is rolling out a redesigned lighthouse license plate as a way to promote preservation of the iconic structures.

“Michigan is a state of wondrous natural resources and breathtaking beauty,” Secretary Ruth Johnson said. “Scattered along the edges of its peninsulas, our Great Lakes State also has more than a hundred lighthouses that are majestic to behold and exciting to explore. We need to keep them in good condition for everyone to enjoy.”

When car owners purchase a “Save Our Lights” license plate part of the fee will go to the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program.

That program is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office.

There is a $35 additional fee for the lighthouse plate.

When a plate is purchased, $25 of the $35 additional fee and all $10 of subsequent fees go toward the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program.

There has been a lighthouse plate available that featured a representation of the the White Shoal Light.

The revamped design was created to generically represent all of Michigan’s remaining 124 lighthouses.

The first lighthouse in Michigan, the Fort Gratiot Light, was built in 1825.