CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Spartan Motors will hold the grand opening of its new Plant 12 facility in Charlotte today to showcase its partnership with the automaker Isuzu.

It’s an 85,000 square foot assembly facility where the company will manufacture the new 2018 Isuzu FTR Class 6 medium-duty truck.

The facility cost $6.5 million to prepare and brought 100 new jobs into the Charlotte area.

It represents an expanded partnership with the Japanese auto brand.