Report: 22 percent of Michigan children in poverty in 2015

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – An annual report reveals that about 22 percent, or 486,000 Michigan children, lived in poverty in 2015.

The 2017 Kids Count Profile by the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation was released Tuesday and looks at health, education, economic well-being and family and community as part of a national effort to improve conditions for children and their families.

It also says about 32 percent of Michigan children lived in households were parents lacked secure employment.

Nationally, 21 percent of children lived in poverty in 2015 and 29 percent lived in households were parents lacked secure employment.

The report went on to reveal that 71 percent of eighth graders are performing below proficiency in math and more than 70 percent of fourth graders are reading below the national average.

That makes Michigan a “high-risk” state for education outcome in the country.

Researcher say Michigan’s kids need access to affordable, high-quality child care and poverty reduction policies to help them better compete with the rest of the country.

The data puts Michigan in 17th place in health. Researchers say children in the state have access to health insurance programs, which is a great contribution to their overall well-being.

The report lists Michigan at 32nd among states in child well-being. New Hampshire was ranked first, followed by Massachusetts and Vermont. Mississippi was ranked last.

ONLINE: National Kids Count Book