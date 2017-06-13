“Maci” Pet Of The Day June 12

Meet “Maci”, our Pet Of The Day today. Maci is a 3-year-old pitbull mix. She is a real sweetheart who loves to meet people. Maci is friendly, knows how to sit and loves to please her people. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready to go home today. You can learn more about Maci by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement