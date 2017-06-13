Lawmakers urge fight against invasive species in Great Lakes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The importance of the Great Lakes is the focus of a new resolution being introduced in the State Senate today.

It’s to designate July 2nd through the 8th as “Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week” in Michigan.

The bipartisan resolution reads Michigan depends on the Great Lakes for industry and recreation but more than 180 invasive aquatic species have become established in the Great Lakes basin.

Eliminating those species would also get rid of the high cost of containing them.

The resolution envisions “Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week” as a time for the state to team-up with businesses, non-profits and people to educate the public in how to fight the spread of trouble-some plants and animals.

