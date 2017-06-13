Lansing City Council adopts resolution to investigate Ormond Park plan

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lansing City Council members adopted a resolution Monday night that would allow them to investigate how a plan to put a road through Ormond Park was put into the parks and recreation master plan without them knowing it.

This is about a plan to put a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course, which would run through Ordmond Park.

The Lansing Parks Board voted on the master plan for the parks and recreation department.

When it was approved by the parks board, there was no reference to building a road through Ormond Park in the recommendation the board gave to the city council.

Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley said when a recommendation was sent to the council for approval, there was..

In short, the Parks Board did not approve the Ormond Park plan, the council did and now, council members want to know why, how, and under what circumstances this plan was added.

“I don’t really think that there’s anything sinister done but it’s an issue of public trust,” Spitzley said. “I think we as a council have a responsibility try to figure out where the disconnect was, and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Members of the public 6 News also talked to said they’re happy to see the council taking charge and looking into it.

“We’re just delighted,” Peter Wood said. “We think it’s very timely.”

Council members also talked about a report that says the Department of Natural Resources has agreed to investigate this matter.

Council members said they were made aware of this through a news article released Monday.

They also said the DNR has not contacted them.

6 News will keep you updated as we learn any new information about this issue.