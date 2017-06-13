House fire forces family from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A house fire sent people scrambling to escape a Lansing home early this afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1:00 p.m. and billowing smoke and flames were soon visible near the corner of Kalamazoo Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Flames quickly worked their way through the second floor into the attic, slowing progress for the firefighters.

It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries and the cause has not been determined.

6 News has a crew on the scene and will have updates online and on 6 News tonight.