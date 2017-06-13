House fire forces family from Lansing home

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A house fire sent people scrambling to escape a Lansing home early this afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1:00 p.m. and billowing smoke and flames were soon visible near the corner of Kalamazoo Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Flames quickly worked their way through the second floor into the attic, slowing progress for the firefighters.

It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries and the cause has not been determined.

6 News has a crew on the scene and will have updates online and on 6 News tonight.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s