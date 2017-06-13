Former Livingston Co. woman’s trafficking trial set for July

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A former Livingston County woman charged in a human trafficking investigation is set for trial next month.

According to our media partners at WHMI, 41-year-old Amber Speed, faces a variety of charges, including minor sex trafficking, prostitution/pandering, accepting the earnings of a prostitute and debt bondage.

A trial date was scheduled for July 17th.

In March Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced charges, who said the case stems from an investigation by a Michigan State Police Trooper who came across online ads for Speed’s escort operation, involving herself and at least three other girls.

Schuette says the alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the ring.

The alleged trafficking occurred from 2009 through approximately 2014.

Speed could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

