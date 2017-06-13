DNR says it’s “premature” to say there’s an investigation into Ormond Park plan

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – An update now on a story we first told you about Monday night on 6 News at 11.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is reacting after the Lansing City Council approved a resolution to investigate how a plan to put a road through Ormond Park was inserted into the city’s budget.

Here’s some background on what officials say happened; The Lansing Parks Board voted on the master plan for the Parks and Recreation Dept. The recommendation it gave to the Lansing City Council did not include a plan to put a road through Ormond Park, but when the Lansing City Council approved the budget, it was there.

However, council proceedings from more than 30 years ago show that back when Ormond Park was purchased, the 1989 city council signed off on a plan that would allow a road to be built.

Here’s a look at the language:

It says that on September 25, 1989, the council approved a resolution that basically says Groesbeck Golf Course is popular and because of that, the city would be able to create a new drive through Ormond Park if the city picked up a couple of parcels of property nearby.

6 News talked with Lansing City Attorney Jim Smiertka who said at last check those properties are vacant, which in turn, would allow the city to put a road through Ormond Park if it wishes.

This is also something that city residents have been voicing concerns about for weeks now, many do not want a road to run through Ormond Park.

“To those neighbors who are concerned, I just have to say, you have to consider everybody,” Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said. “It’s not just those neighbors that are going to have a driveway way out as they look out their back window, but we’re helping to save the other neighbors where hundreds of cars are trafficking through a neighborhood now in order to get through Groesbeck Golf Course we’re changing that trajectory and putting the traffic through city owned property; A driveway right through directly into the golf course. We think that’s a safer option, a better option, and one that will stand the test of time.”

There’s also the question of whether the Department of Natural Resources is investigating this issue. A spokesperson for the DNR said there’s an investigation is pre-mature, instead the DNR will be making some calls to the city to find out what exactly was approved as part of the Parks and Rec. five-year Master Plan.

6 News will be sure to let you know what they find out.