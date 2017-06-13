BREAKING: Criminal charges coming in Flint water probe

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state attorney general’s office will announce at 4 p.m. today that a news conference will be staged in Flint tomorrow concerning the continuing investigation into the Flint water crisis and any criminal or civil wrong doing in the case.

6 News has learned that more criminal charges will be announced and while no one is releasing the names involved, MIRS has also learned that the media and public will hear “names that will be recognized.”

Here to date those charged have been lower level employees and the fact that the new charges will involve recognizable names gives rise to speculation that investigators will reach higher into the bureaucracy with this new batch of allegations.

So far nine lower level employees at the state and local level have been charged along with two former Emergency Managers, Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose.

