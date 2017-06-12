Skubick: Pro-gun lobby could hit snag in State Senate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The pro-gun lobby is concerned that it’s package of bills that cleared the Michigan House last week may run into opposition in the state Senate from the top Republican leader.

The Michigan House said “yes” to eliminating training and background checks for those who want to carry a concealed weapon.

According to a key pro gun lobbyist, the fate of the legislation is a question mark.

In fact, Tom Lambert admits it could die in the Senate, in part, because of Sen. Arlan Meekhof.

Mr. Lambert contends that while the Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhof has the image of being pro-guns, his track record belies that impression.

Mr. Lambert says Mr. Meekhof has been on both sides of the issue. “Yeah, he has. He’s known as a pro-gun guy but yet last session he introduced three or four bills and one of them would have pretty much banned guns.”

If Mr. Meekhof decides to kill the bill, it’s considered dead. But he has not said that.

Meanwhile the debate over guns rages on with the anti-gun lobby arguing the more guns that are out there, the more changes somebody will get shot, on purpose or accidentally.

“Research clearly states that states with the strongest gun laws have the lowest death rate and has particularly true if we take into account suicide,” said anti-gun lobbyist Dr. Linda Bundage. “Two-thirds of the gun deaths are suicide gun deaths.”

But Mr. Lambert reports his research shows, even though there are more guns out there, accidental shooting are actually down. “The number of firearms possessed is way up and through the roof. The number of accidents with children is hitting all time lows.”

Another mitigating factor of the gun lobby is the governor and Mr. Lambert concludes the governor is no friend of the gun lobby although “he could be worse.”