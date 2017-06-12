Senate bill takes on “skimming”

Related Coverage Five charged for using skimming devices installed at Michigan gas pumps

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Skimming is becoming a growing problem in our state.

To refresh your memory, skimming is when criminals install secret hardware in credit card readers at gas pumps to steal your information.

The device logs your credit or debit card information which the thief collects later.

It’s devious and widespread.

A bill to battle that practice is about to hit the Michigan Senate floor.

Introduced by Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt, the bill would require all gas pumps to include security measures designed to deter skimming.

This could include pressure-sensitive tape that indicates whether the pump has been opened, a device to make the pump inoperable if it has been opened or a system for encrypting customer data.

That bill has been approved by the Committee on Agriculture and is now headed to the full Senate.