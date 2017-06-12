Raise money for animal shelters while walking your dog

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you love walking your dog? Well, it your walk just got better! Walk For A Dog is a simple fundraising app you can access right from your smartphone. Not only does it promote healthy and fun dog-owner relationships, it also gives people time to think about their local animal organization and the pets that are still waiting to find their forever homes.

All you do is download the app, sign up using your name and email address and create a profile for your dog. Once you do, you’ll be able to start raising money for the animal shelter of your choice.

According to Walk For A Dog’s parent organization, donations are funded by sponsorships and advertising and vary from 11 to 25 cents per mile walked .

Watch above for more.