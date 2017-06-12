DEVELOPING: Over 90 animals removed from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly 90 animals have been removed from a home on the 2300 block of Teel Avenue in Lansing. That’s according to John Dinon, the director of Ingham County Animal Control.

Of the more than 90 animals, only two of them are dogs, the rest are cats. Officials say a man was living in the home.

Dinon said all the animals were alive but living in unsanitary conditions.

Officials obtained a search warrant after an anonymous tip lead them to the home. Animal Control officials were at the house for several hours today working to remove the animals.

The animals were taken to the shelter and are now being assessed. Dinon said some of them had signs of upper respiratory infections.

Dinon said this is an ongoing investigation and will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office. The man living there could face animal cruelty charges.