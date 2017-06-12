Michigan hospital visitor finds newborn baby in his vehicle

Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Police say a newborn baby was apparently abandoned inside a hospital visitor’s vehicle in western Michigan.

Police say the baby was found Monday morning after the visitor returned to his vehicle at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police say the baby was in good health and appeared to have been born within the last three days. Police and Child Protective Services are investigating.

Michigan allows people to surrender a newborn baby to an emergency service provider, including at a police station, fire station or hospital, without fear of being charged. Parents may also call 911 and surrender the child to a paramedic or emergency medical technician.

