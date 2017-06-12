Man in wheelchair after being shot dies in another shooting

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A man who has been in a wheelchair since being shot in 2011 has died in a shooting in Grand Rapids.

The body of the 28-year-old man was found Saturday next to a church. Family members identified him as Demond Bridgeforth.

A cousin, Shonda Hill, says Bridgeforth was wheelchair-bound and “didn’t bother nobody.” She says he had a “good spirit.” WOOD-TV posted a photo of his wheelchair at the shooting scene.

Grand Rapids police are asking the public to share any information. Sgt. Terry Dixon calls it a “very unfortunate situation.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s