It’s 93 for 41

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 93rd birthday with family on the Maine coast.

Bush was planning a low-key celebration Monday with his wife, Barbara Bush, and other family members at their summer home in Kennebunkport. She turned 92 last week.

The former president was hospitalized in the spring with a case of bronchitis, but his staff says he’s doing well. He arrived in Maine last month.

Bush is the oldest living ex-president and has celebrated previous birthdays by skydiving. His last jump came when he turned 90.

His chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he’s going to remain firmly planted on the ground Monday. Becker joked that she “hid his parachute.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s