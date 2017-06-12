House panel passes legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A committee has sent legislation to the Michigan House that would force cities to comply with federal officials on matters of immigration.

The House Local Government Committee passed legislation last week that would force local governments to communicate with federal officials. But some testified that the legislation could lead to racial profiling, litigation against police officers and departments and breaking up of families.

Those who testified included the mayor of Ann Arbor and director of the Michigan Municipal League.

The chairman of the committee GOP state Rep. James Lower of Cedar Lake. He says the legislation is common sense and those opposed are so on emotional grounds.

The bills were approved 7-4 along party lines and now go to the full House.

