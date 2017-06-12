HEALTH ALERT: East Lansing student who attended graduation ceremony Sunday, diagnosed with Whooping Cough

Published:

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – 6 News has learned that a student who graduated from East Lansing High School Sunday has been diagnosed with Whooping Cough.

That student was at last night’s graduation and Whooping Cough is contagious.

Ingham County Health officials say for most people it’s not dangerous but it can be for anyone with a weakened immune system.

It’s symptoms can seem like a cold at first like a cough, congestion and runny nose, along with fatigue and fever.

6 News is talking to Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail

We’ll have more from her coming up later tonight on 6 News at 11.

