SPRING ARBOR TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police confirms that a motorcycle rider has died at the scene of a morning crash.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Moscow Rd in Spring Arbor Township.

Officers tell 6 News that it appears that the motorcycle collided head on with a Honda.

It is still unknown what caused the collision.

Moscow Road is closed between Sears and Horton and will be shut down until further notice for the investigation.