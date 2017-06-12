Eaton County vehicle chase ends with arrest, new details expected

EATON COUNTY, Mi. (WLNS) – We’re expecting new details today about a police chase in Eaton County from over the weekend.

The chase ended with the arrest of a 36-year old fugitive wanted for questioning on numerous felony warrants.

It all went down Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. when Eaton County deputies spotted the man’s vehicle near Potterville.

The chase led police to Vermontville Highway and Gunnel Road where deputies say, the man intentionally hit patrol cars before taking off on foot.

Eaton County Central Dispatch relayed details from a caller to deputies and the Michigan State Police Fugitive team that a white-male, matching the latest description of the wanted suspect, was asleep on the back deck of a local residence.

Several entities worked together in apprehension of the wanted suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is lodged at the Eaton County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

More information on the man and the charges he will face could be released as early as today.

