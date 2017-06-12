Don’t worry: That’s not really a plane on fire

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Do not panic if you see billowing smoke and flames coming from the Capital Region International Airport Monday and Tuesday.

It’s all part of a test for emergency responders.

Local departments will work through four hours of classroom training before moving outside for a simulated airplane fire.

That scheduled to happen at 3 p.m. today.

The firefighting exercise will continue tomorrow.

The airport is required to conduct a full-scale exercise every three years to comply with federal aviation regulations.

