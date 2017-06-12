Dapper Dads hit the catwalk, raise money for Sparrow Foundation

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A fun and entertaining event helped raise money for women’s health today.

The ever popular Sparrow Foundation “Women Working Wonders” fundraiser, called Dapper Dads, is now in its eighth year.

6 News This Morning anchor Justin Kree and MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant hosted the event.

33 of mid-Michigan’s most prominent professional leaders campaigned for 12 weeks to gather the most votes and earn the title of top Dapper Dad.

They took to the stage tonight to show off their dance moves and clothes from Kositcheks.

“It’s just amazing to see the local support you know when a community comes together and raises a half a million dollars in a single event. It truly speaks volumes and this year the money’s going to impact women affected by cancer so something that is very near and dear to all of our hearts. I’m just thrilled to be a part of the cause,” said Dapper Dad participant grant hendrickson

The top 12 finishers will be featured on the 2018 Dapper Dads calendar which will be available for purchase this fall through the Sparrow Foundation.

Tonight’s event raised nearly $600,000.