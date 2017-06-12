Child drowns in vessel meant for filling squirt guns

A 3-year-old boy is dead after drowning a trough set out to refill squirt guns.

It happened on Fright night at around 7 p.m. in a home along the 7100 block of Fowler Road in Reading Township in Hillsdale County.

Michigan State Police troopers say the boy was playing in and around a barn when he leaned into the trough and fell in head first.

They say family members were nearby and found him a few minutes later, but that the boy was was already unresponsive.

They performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. They took the boy the Hillsdale Hospital by ambulance, but he was later flown to Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo, where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate.