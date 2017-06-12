“Bosco” Pet Of The Day June 11

Meet “Bosco”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bosco is an older guy (8yrs). He’s a hound and is kind of like a bull in a china shop, but he’s as sweet as they come. Bosco has been learning a lot at ECHS and still has plenty more to learn. Bosco is HIGHLY food motivated….if you have the time and the treats, he’s always ready to work something out. Bosco’s life prior to this wasn’t great and he spent a lot of time outside alone. He wants to learn his manners and you could be the perfect teacher for Bosco. Please come meet this big galoot. Just because he’s a senior doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of love and life left in him. He has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Bosco by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

