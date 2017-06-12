Bill provides local communities protection against federal immigration matters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Legislation requiring all communities in Michigan to comply with federal authorities on immigration matters made it through committee.

It’s now headed to the full house but it’s being met with opposition.

Democrats have introduced a package of conflicting bills that would provide a number of protections against federal immigration enforcement.

The package calls to make it illegal to detain people solely based on immigration concerns.

The new set of bills would also ban schools, police and doctors from asking people about their immigration status.

House democrats say it’s risky to pass a law that would force local patrol agencies to comply with federal immigration policies because it could lead to racial profiling, lawsuits against police departments and breaking up families.

House democrats say the bill package would also prevent state and local law enforcement from using their resources on federal immigration affairs.

Those 11 bills have been submitted to house committees for review.