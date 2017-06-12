Authorities: Man, 2 children dead after Michigan fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say three people, including two children, have died following an early morning fire in Flint, Michigan.

Flint Fire Department District Commander Mark Kovach says firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Kovach says a man and his two children died. The children’s mother escaped. The Flint Journal reports she was taken to a hospital. She’s expected to survive. WNEM-TV reports she jumped from a window.

Names and ages haven’t been released. Kovach says he believes the children who died were in their teens.

Neighbor Robert Woodruff says he awoke to his neighbor banging on their door screaming that her house was on fire and her kids were inside. He says they’re in “disbelief.”

The fire’s cause is under investigation.