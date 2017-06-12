700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee, other pasta products recalled over mislabeling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Conagra Brands Inc. has issued a recall for more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball related products due to a mislabeling issue.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service reports the recalled products contain milk, which is an ingredient not detailed on the label. These items include:

414,424 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs. Package code of 2100700500 and use by date of Dec. 26, 2018.

131,718 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs with a package code of 2100701200 and use by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

71,614 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Del Pino’s Spaghetti and Meatballs with a package code of 2100701200 and use by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

38,330 of 14.75-ounce cans of Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs with a package code of 2100701200 and use by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

22,064 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Food Hold Spaghetti and Meatballs with a package code of 2100701200 and use by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

21,975 pounds of 14.75-ounce cans of Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs with a package code of 2100701200 and use by date of Jan. 2, 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports there no known injuries or illnesses related to the recall. Those who purchased the above products are asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for refund.

“The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk,” the news release reads.

This story was first reported by Mlive.com.